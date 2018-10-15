Emergency services teaming up for ‘Restart a Heart’ campaign

Derbyshire’s emergency services will be in schools and colleges across the region tomorrow to deliver life saving CPR training as part of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) ‘Restart a Heart’ campaign.

World Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative which aims to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day, so that more people know these life saving skills.

Restart a Heart Day 2018

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), which is coordinating the county-wide initiative on behalf of the BHF, approached Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service asking for support for the campaign.

Bob Curry, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service’s area response manager, said: “Anyone who suffers a heart attack in Derbyshire will require the immediate assistance of people trained in CPR.

“It’s therefore not hard to understand why we wanted to be involved in the campaign and are now working with our fellow emergency service colleagues to support CPR training and help increase the chances of survival from a heart attack.

“Firefighters will be working in 18 schools, supporting children and young people as they learn an essential life skill – CPR.

“After initial introductions, a DVD will be shown, then each pupil will have ten minutes to practice CPR on manikins.

“Our firefighters will be assisting with this practice, providing help and encouragement all the way.”

Mick Barnett-Connolly, head of community response and collaboration at EMAS, said: “If someone suffers a cardiac arrest their chances of survival increases considerably if it happens in front of someone who starts CPR immediately.

“This year is a real partnership effort across the East Midlands and together, we are growing the network of lifesavers by equipping these students with skills they will remember for life.”

Wholetime and On-Call Firefighters, from the following stations, are taking part in the campaign: Alfreton, Ashbourne, Bakewell, Bolsover, Buxton, Chesterfield, Clay-Cross, Clowne, Dronfield, Duffield, Kingsway, Matlock, Nottingham Road, Ripley and Staveley.

Firefighters will remain on-standby to attend emergency incidents during the sessions.