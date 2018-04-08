Engineering works to cause train disruptions

Check if your East Midlands Train journey will be affected by engineering works.

The scheduled works will carry on till April 13.

A spokesman from the company said: "Due to essential engineering works on the dates above, the following changes have been made to train times as published in the East Midlands Trains timetables."

Here are the latest changes.

London Services

- Monday 9th to Friday 13th April

2049 Sheffield to London St Pancras International, this train will arrive at London St Pancras International 10 minutes later than scheduled at 2311.

- Monday 9th to Thursday 12th April

2132 Nottingham to London St Pancras International, this train will operate up to 14 minutes later than scheduled, departing Bedford at 2252, Luton 2311, arriving London St Pancras International 2355.

2130 London St Pancras International to Derby, this train will operate up to 9 minutes later than scheduled, departing Loughborough at 2304, East Midlands Parkway 2315, Long Eaton 2320, arriving Derby 2331.

2200 London St Pancras International to Nottingham, this train will operate up to 20 minutes later than scheduled, departing Wellingborough at 2258, Kettering 2307, Market Harborough 2318, Leicester 2335, Loughborough 2355, East Midlands Parkway 0008, Beeston 0018, arriving Nottingham 0025.

2225 London St Pancras International to Sheffield This train will operate up to 21 minutes later than scheduled, departing Wellingborough at 2323, Kettering 2332, Market Harborough 2343, Leicester 2358, Loughborough 0015, East Midlands Parkway 0026, Derby 0049, Chesterfield 0108, arriving Sheffield 0125.

-Friday 13th April

2132 Nottingham to London St Pancras International, this train will operate up to 17 minutes later than scheduled, departing Bedford at 2254, Luton 2313, arriving London St Pancras International 2355.

2200 London St Pancras Internatinal to Nottingham, this train will operate up to 19 minutes later than scheduled, departing Wellingborough at 2303, Kettering 2312, Market Harborough 2323, Leicester 2341, Loughborough 2352, East Midlands Parkway 0006, Beeston 0017, arriving Nottingham 0024

Local Services

- Monday 9th to Thursday 12th April

2205 Nottingham to Worksop, this train will terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse. A rail replacement bus will operate as follows and departs Mansfield Woodhouse 2257, Shirebrook 2310, Langwith Whaley Thorns 2316, Creswell 2326, Whitwell 2332, arrives Worksop 2347.

2310 Nottingham to Leicester, this train will arrive at Leicester 9 minutes later than schedu-led at 2356.

-Tuesday 10th to Friday 13th April

0521 Nottingham to Liverpool Lime Street, this train will depart Nottingham 13 minutes earlier than scheduled at 0508. The train will operate as scheduled from Chesterfield.

Click here for the amended time table.