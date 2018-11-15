Enjoy the high life in this contemporary five-bedroomed country pad with feature kitchen, views to die for and a price tag of £1,550,000

To view pictures of Hazel Grove House, Duffield, click on the above link.

Take a look inside this stunning modern five-bedroomed home with three acres of paddock land and breath-taking views over the countryside - yours for £1,550,000.

Occupying a secluded location, while within easy reach of the pretty bustling village of Duffield, Hazel Grove House is decorated to a high standard throughout.

- Five bedrooms

- Two open plan reception rooms

- Three acres of agricultural land

- Landscaped gardens

- Fire pit

- Views over the Chevin Valley

- Study

- Spacious drawing room

- Delightful kitchen with walk-in pantry

- Double garage

Entry to the house is gained via an imposing reception hallway with galleried staircase and cloakroom.

There are two open plan reception rooms with bi-fold doors, which open out onto the delightful gardens and offer stunning views over the countryside.

The full-length drawing room boasts a magnificent feature fireplace.

The recently refitted breakfast kitchen is a bright and airy room with fully integrated appliances and an orangery off. There is also a useful walk-in pantry and utility room.

Upstairs the master bedroom benefits from Juliette balconies and an en-suite bathroom, while the second bedroom has an en-suite shower room and bi-fold doors leading to a large balcony.

There are two additional bedrooms, both with luxury en-suite shower rooms, and a fifth bedroom currently used as a dressing room plus a family bathroom.

The property is surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens with large patio areas, ideal for alfresco dining. There is a feature fire pit with decking, as well as an ornamental pond and large summer house complete with power and balcony of its own.

The elevated position of the property means it benefits from uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside.

It also benefits from a garden store and three acres of agricultural land.

The house has a private driveway with gated entrance as well as a double garage with roller shutter doors and ample car standing space.

For further information on Hazel Grove House, visit the Scargill Mann and Co website or call the estate agent on 01332 207720.