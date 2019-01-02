Sandiacre canal project set for £54,000 boost from Erewash Borough Council

A project to restore a section of canal that runs through an Erewash conservation area looks set to get a £54,000 boost from council leaders.

The windfall will pay for improvements to the Erewash Canal as it passes through the Sandiacre Lock Conservation Area.

A meeting of Erewash Borough Council’s executive is expected to give the green light for the funds to be given to the Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust towards its major improvement work.

The money was obtained by the council as part of a planning agreement for the development of 18 homes at Waterside Close in Sandiacre – with the condition that the £54,000 would go solely towards the Sandiacre Lock improvements close to the development.

The Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust plans to excavate and repair the Bottom Lock chamber which is next to the Lock Lane canal bridge./

Volunteers also plan to clear and manage the canal corridor from there to the edge of the conservation area near to the Waterside Close houses.

The trust recently carried out similar work on the canal route at Borrowash.

Councillor Michael Powell, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for regeneration and Planning, said: “It is absolutely right that money obtained through planning agreements – known as Section 106 agreements – should go towards regeneration projects that improve the local area. I have no doubt that the excavation and restoration of the lock will be a positive project that will enhance the character and appearance of the Sandiacre Lock Conservation Area.”

The total cost of the improvement works is £91,000 and, in addition to the proposed Section 106 money, the council has also supported the project with the award of a £12,500 grant from its Rural Community Grant Scheme.

The trust has also secured a donation from Co-operative Stores and the company will be providing 420 days of volunteer labour to carry out the work.