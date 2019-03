While there has been a chilly start to this morning there will be pleasant long spells of sunshine today.

The Met Office has said patchy cloud will develop through the afternoon but it will still feel warm with a maximum temperature 13 °C.

Spells of sunshine set for today

Tonight it will stay dry but becoming cloudier overnight.

Tuesday will be a cloudier day than Monday, but still warm and dry, with spells of mainly hazy sunshine, some low cloud is possible. Maximum temperature 12 °C.