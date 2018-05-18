Erewash Borough Council elects “thrilled and honoured” new mayor

Erewash Borough Council has elected its new mayor for the civic year ahead, and he has put economic regeneration at the top of his agenda.

Councillor Chris Corbett was formally elected to the role for the 2018-19 civic year during the council’s annual meeting on Thursday, May 17.

He will be supported by his wife Linda, and both are looking forward to representing the residents of Erewash over the next year:

Coun Corbett said: “We are thrilled and honoured to be mayor and mayoress of our wonderful borough.

“We look forward to meeting the many kind-hearted residents who work so tirelessly to help others as well as contributing to the rich community spirit of our towns and villages.”

He added: “We are also keen to help and encourage new and existing businesses and to promote economic regeneration throughout Erewash.”

Coun Corbett has represented the Wilsthorpe ward on the borough council since 1999 and was leader of the council from 2007 to 2017, when he stepped down to take up the role of deputy mayor. He also serves on Sawley Parish Council.

Having grown up in Sandiacre, Coun Corbett enjoyed a 30-year career in banking that took him to Yorkshire and Scotland before returning to Erewash when he took early retirement.

During his term in office, the mayor will use fundraising opportunities to support two local charities: the Erewash Canal Preservation and Development Association, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018, and Erewash Voluntary Action.

He is a life member of the canal association, having been at its first public meeting in 1968, and was also a founder member of Sandiacre and Stapleford Round Table 981. He is now a member of Long Eaton Rotary Club.

Deacon Terry Street, of Trinity Methodist Church, Long Eaton, will be the Mayor’s Chaplain during his year in office.

The new deputy mayor is Sue Beardsley, who represents the Little Hallam Ward.