Erewash council launches residents’ survey as new budget cuts loom

Erewash Borough Council has launched a public consultation on its budget for 2019-20 and is urging residents to take part and give their views.

The council faces having to make significant cuts to balance its budget in the next financial year, as central Government funding for local authorities continues to fall.

Councillor Wayne Major said: “We have worked, and continue to work, extremely hard to make efficiency savings in these difficult financial times for local government.

“We are proud that we have done so while maintaining the vital frontline services. But the financial challenges remain and we face having to find further significant savings.”

He added: “That is why we want to hear our residents’ views on how we spend their money and help us shape our budget priorities.”

Last year the council asked residents for their opinions on which services were most or least important to them, and wants to repeat that exercise for the coming year to see if any changes or trends in opinions can be highlighted.

A short survey is now open at www.erewash.gov.uk and will be available until 9am on Monday, February 4.

Those taking part in the survey can also write any general comments they have about the council budget or make suggestions on how the council could increase income or reduce costs and make savings.

Anyone wanting a hard copy of the consultation should email the council’s community engagement officer colin.handley@erewash.gov.uk.