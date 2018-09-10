Erewash council offers chance to switch garden waste bin for recycling

A new waste scheme is being trialled in Erewash as part of the continuing drive to make the borough even more environmentally-friendly.

Erewash Borough Council is offering residents who have no need for their brown garden waste bin a chance to convert it to a regular household recycling bin by applying for the lid to be changed to a blue one.

Councillor Garry Hickton said: “This is very much about extending our waste collection service, about finding ways to further improve our recycling rate here in Erewash.

“We know there are people in the borough who have asked to use their brown bin for recycling all year round. This gives them that chance.”

Brown bins are normally intended for grass cuttings, leaves and trimmings, dead plants and small branches, but the council will collect household recycling from the bins during the winter when garden waste collections are suspended.

There are some residents however who no longer need their brown bin for garden waste at any point in the year.

The option to convert the bin is being offered on a first come, first served basis to 500 residents and the uptake and impact of the scheme will be reviewed after a trial period.

There is no charge for switching to a blue lid, but residents who successfully apply should understand that the move is a permanent one and the brown bin cannot be used again for garden waste.

Anyone participating in the scheme who then decides they need a bin for garden waste will need to purchase a new brown bin.

Coun Hickton said: “We hope those who apply for this will increase the amount of waste they recycle. We all have our part to play.”

The latest figures for Erewash show that around 12 per cent of waste disposed of in the black bin is recyclable – equivalent to around 3,000 tonnes of recyclable material going to landfill every year.

Diverting as much of this material as possible into the recycling stream would go towards significantly improving recycling figures for Erewash.

It is hoped that offering the chance to change the brown bin to a blue-lidded bin for recyclable waste will appeal to residents who have no gardening to do and that it will encourage those who take part in the trial to recycle more.

Anyone interested in the scheme can apply now by calling the council on 0115 9072244.

For details on how to apply, see https://goo.gl/RfCs2w.