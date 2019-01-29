Erewash council sees landlord fined £6,484 for hazardous Ilkeston home

The landlord of a house in Ilkeston has been prosecuted by Erewash Borough Council for failing to rectify a number of safety issues at the property.

Adrian Dilenardo, 49, from Leeds, was charged with failing to comply with an Improvement Notice, served under the Housing Act 2004.

The case was heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 24 January where he was ordered to pay a total of £6,484.45.

Councillor Gerri Hickton said: “We hope this will send a clear message to landlords to keep the houses they own in order.

“Erewash Borough Council works closely with local landlords to maintain standards in homes in the borough.”

He added: “If they fail to comply with the standards required then this outcome should leave no doubt that this can lead to prosecution for a criminal offence.

“People paying rent have the right to live in a safe home and we hope this case will act as a warning to other landlords who have properties in Erewash.”

Three ‘category two’ hazards were found at the property in Orchard Street, Ilkeston, which was occupied by a family which included a young child.

During a visit by officers from the council’s housing team, they identified damp and mould on the kitchen wall, and rotting timber steps outside which presented a risk of falls.

In addition there was no handrail or lighting and no balustrade or guarding to protect people from falling onto the hard surface of the decked garden below.

Dilenardo had been served with the notice in January 2018, which required him to carry out remedial works to deal with the identified hazards by April 6, 2018.

A follow-up inspection on April 25 found the required actions remained outstanding.

Danielle Hughes, prosecuting for Erewash Borough Council, said Dilenardo had been aware of the issues at the property since January 2017.

Dilenardo, who did not attend court, was fined £5,000 by district judge Jonathan Taaffe, required to pay a victim surcharge of £170 and the council’s costs of £1,314.45.