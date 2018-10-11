Erewash firm to the stars toasts state-of-the-art £150,000 renovation

An Erewash firm which has sold bathrooms and kitchens to professional footballers, soap stars and musicians is celebrating a £150,000 renovation.

Long Eaton-based Ramsey’s now boasts a state-of-the art showroom featuring smart kitchens, Wi-Fi ovens and the very latest in cutting edge design.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster in the ITV soap, was a frequent visitor to Ramsey's in Long Eaton

The extensive renovation has taken five years to complete and managing director Ramsey Dawson, inset, said he is delighted with the transformation.

He said: “This year marks our 47th year in business, which is phenomenal considering that many retailers are now opting to take their businesses fully online.

“Our plans to renovate the existing space have finally been made a reality after five years of hard work and we could not be happier.”

Established in 1971 by Ramsey’s father Peter Dawson, Ramsey’s kitchen and bathroom showroom has a very colourful history.

Ramsey Dawson of Ramsey's in Long Eaton

“The building originally started life as a chapel, and later on housed the 1926 Rolls Royce Primrose which was the pride and joy of the character played by David Jason, in the hit TV show, The Darling Buds of May,” said Ramsey.

“It was then turned into a builders merchants which is how it was bought by my father in the 70s.”

The business has become a hotspot for the famous, with celebrities such as strongman Geoff Capes, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and several Derby County and Nottingham Forest players popping in for a visit.

Ramsey said: “Over the years we have had many ‘wow’ moments. We were once asked to replace a metallic gold bathroom suite, which once belonged to Rod Stewart, and we had a visit from an Arabian Prince who was studying locally. He was so smitten with our kitchens that we designed and shipped one home for him.”

Established in 1971 by Ramsey's father Peter Dawson, Ramsey's kitchen and bathroom showroom has a very colourful history.

Today, the business on Main Street specialises in state-of-the-art fitted kitchens, along with bedrooms and bathrooms.

The spot has become a hub for the unique, with customers being able to pick up a smart shower which recognises your temperature and shower preferences, Wi-Fi enabled lighting and even Bluetooth mirrors - which play the radio.

It is expected that the next stage of the renovation will see the firm, which has imported its products for the last 47 years, convert the upstairs quarters into a large tile and lighting showroom.

For more information, please visit the Ramsey’s website at www.ramseysonline.co.uk