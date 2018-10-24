Erewash girls cheered on at football festival

Hundreds of primary pupils from across Erewash took part in a girls’ football festival organised by Erewash School Sport Partnership.

Schools attending included Cloudside Junior, Risley, Dovedale Primary, Granby Junior, Draycott Primary, Longmoor, Cotmanhay Junior and Ashbrook Junior.

The event took place at Friesland School in Sandiacre and was supported by sports leaders from Friesland.

Girls took part in sessions centred on fitness, dribbling, shooting, rebound, benchball and ball tag and the focus was on increasing confidence, motivation, self-esteem and players were encouraged to try new techniques.

Pupils had a go at running, kicking, striking and jumping and worked on their agility, balance, co-ordination and speed.

There were also fun games on offer and girls played futsal indoors.

Each group was visited by Derby County mascot Ewie and members of Derby County Community Trust.

The event was also attended by Lauren Duarte-Mellor, football development officer for Derbyshire FA.

She said: “This is a fantastic event and we are hoping that girls here might want to continue playing football and perhaps attend one of their local Wildcats football sessions at some point.”