Erewash is blooming wonderful - yet again!

Erewash has once again taken top honours in East Midlands in Bloom – celebrating one of its most successful years in the prestigious competition.

For Long Eaton has taken a top spot Gold Medal and Ilkeston has scooped an impressive Silver Gilt Award in the Large Town category.

Celebrations are also underway in Draycott, which has taken the top Gold Award in the Large Village Category and in Breaston, which has gone one step higher than last year with a prestigious Silver Gilt Award in the Small Town Category.

The judges also showered the borough with special awards after being bowled over during a tour in the summer, with wins for:

- The Draycott History Group for the 144 Commemorative First World War plaques throughout the village and Breaston Scouts for their stunning roadside garden.

- Erewash Borough Council for the new litter bins to segregate waste installed within Long Eaton’s West Park to encourage the public to recycle their waste during a visit to the park.

- Ilkeston’s Friends of Victoria Park for their help with the restoration project and continued maintenance of the park.

First-time entrants Borrowash took part in the smaller ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ section of the competition, with its bloom supporters achieving a Level 4 (Thriving) grade.

Further success could be on the cards next month thanks to award-winning Draycott, which was asked to take part in Britain in Bloom 2018 – the borough’s first ever entry into the national competition.

Those results are due to be announced on October 19.

Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure, said: “We really are an award-winning borough in so many ways and this latest success is proof of that – these are outstanding achievements for Erewash, not just Ilkeston and Long Eaton. Congratulations to the many people involved who take such pride in their surroundings and had to work particularly hard this summer because of the heatwave.

“It certainly is blooming marvellous, let’s all be proud of our communities and of Erewash and all it has to offer.”