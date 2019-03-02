Erewash MP calls on community groups to apply for £25,000 Tesco grants

Erewash MP Maggie Throup is encouraging community groups from across the borough to bid for grants of up to £25,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help Centenary scheme.

The new fund, which has been established to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary, will issue charitable grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 in July and August, to groups whose activities centre on health and wellbeing.

In November and December, a second round of grants will be available to all community groups.

Maggie said: “Right across Erewash we have some fantastic charities and community groups that are already benefiting from Tesco funding, but there are many more yet to get in on the action.

“I hope that groups in our area will consider making an application to the new centenary fund and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the work they do to support residents and improve our local area.”

She added: “I would also like to congratulate Tesco on its 100th birthday and I look forward to visiting staff at

their stores in Ilkeston and Long Eaton in the near future.”

Since 2016, Tesco has donated a total of £119,813.00 to 26 projects in Erewash.

To find out how your community group can apply to Tesco for funding, visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.