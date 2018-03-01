Erewash MP Maggie Throup launches employment clinics for job seekers

Erewash MP Maggie Throup has announced plans to boost employment levels in the area with two new jobs clinics.

The events, in Cotmanhay and Petersham, will be free to attend and will bring together local employers, charities and careers advisors for residents looking for work or an apprenticeship.

She said: “I’m pleased to officially launch my first jobs clinics to help more local people back into work across Erewash.

“I know how daunting applying for a job can be, and so the clinic will aim to bridge the gap by giving those looking for a job a chance to talk one-on-one with potential employers and gain professional advice and support about the recruitment process.”

She added: “I want to do all I can to support those looking to find work.

“Whether you’re looking for a job that’s full-time, part-time, an apprenticeship or a career change we would be delighted to see you at the event.”

Attendees will be able to get expert advice on how to improve their CV, along with practical tips on improving interview technique.

A number of local vacancies will also be advertised on the day.

Further details about the dates, times and locations of the clinics will be released shortly.

Anyone interested in supporting this event or who would like more information, can contact Ms Throup by emailing maggie@maggiethroup.com or by calling 0115 9300521.

According to official statistics, 84.4 per cent of Erewash residents aged 16-64 are were in employment between October 2016 and September 2017 - above the national average of 74.5 per cent.

However, with 44,000 jobs identified in the borough, compared with 63,100 economically active people, it appears many will be travelling in search of work.

On 2016 figures, 68.4 per cent of those in employment were working full-time, and the rest part-time

In January, around 2.4 per cent, or 1,700 people, were claiming out of work benefits and, at the last count, one per cent, or 720 people, were claiming Job Seekers Allowance. The largest share of all those out of work were aged 25 to 49, but ages 18 to 24 saw the highest proportion at 4.9 per cent.