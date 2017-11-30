Erewash MP Throup welcomes NHS cash boost

Erewash MP Maggie Throup has claimed victory after Chancellor Philip Hammond announced an extra £2.6bn in his Autumn Budget to support the NHS’s Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships (STPs).

She said the new funding will be used to improve local facilities, helping the NHS to deliver more integrated patients care and meet demand on its services.

The announcement comes after the MP made a series of personal Budget representations to the Treasury earlier in the year, which included proposals for transitional funding for STPs.

Ms Throup, who sits on the Health Select Committee, said: “Longer term, if implemented correctly, STPs will deliver financial savings and, at the same time, be better for the patient.

“However, in the interim, STPs need further financial support to help them to bed in. I am therefore delighted that the Chancellor has taken this on board and delivered for our NHS once again.”