Erewash MP urges small shopkeepers to enter national retail award

Erewash MP Maggie Throup is calling on shopkeepers across the borough to enter a national competition and highlight the best of our high streets.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any small shop in the UK, and celebrates the creativity of independent stores and the central role they play in their local communities.

The competition is free to enter and all those who do will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Maggie said: “We are extremely lucky in Erewash to have two historic market towns surrounded by a number of villages, all of which can boast a vast selection of unique independent shops.

“I want to encourage as many small shopkeepers as possible from across the constituency to enter this competition, so that we can show off our local high streets and what they have to offer.”

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Sunday, September 9, via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk.

The 25 most impressive applications will be shortlisted by a panel of representatives from the independent retail sector.

They will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, business innovation, and impact on their community.

The shortlisted shops will be invited to a parliamentary Reception on November 13 to meet MPs and find out who will be crowned Best Small Shop for 2018.

For more details on the competition and how to enter, go to bestsmallshops.co.uk.