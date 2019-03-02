Erewash Partnership hosting free advice sessions for new businesses

Regeneration agency Erewash Partnership is to host a series of free workshops this spring to help new businesses get off the ground and grow.

The Start and Grow programme comes in response to public demand and kicks off on Tuesday, March 5, 9.30am to 12.30pm, with a session on understanding and reaching potential markets.

The partnership has helped 375 people set up business in the last five yearsvia the Government-backed New Enterprise Allowance scheme for long-term unemployed people. The new workshops are open to anyone aspiring to go into business.

Partnership chief executive Ian Viles said: “Running these essential training workshops under our own steam means that instead of a one-size-fits-all approach we can tailor it to the needs of the individuals taking part which can be particularly helpful.”

The second workshop, 1-4.30pm on Tuesday, March 12, will focus on customer service.

That will be followed by a session on basic bookkeeping, will take place on Monday, March 18, 12.30-4.30pm.

The programme will conclude with a workshop on how to get started with social media on Thursday, March 28, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The workshops will all be delivered by experienced professionals at the partnership’s headquarters at Bridge House, Derby Road, Long Eaton.

For more information and to register your place, go to www.erewash-partnership.com.