Erewash play park ‘covered in glass and rubbish’ says Sawley mum

The mum of a two-year-old boy has called for action from the borough council after finding a children’s play area in Erewash covered in broken glass and rubbish.

Emma Murdock took her son Jacob to the children’s play area off Draycott Road, Sawley, close to the medical centre, on Sunday, October 7, only to find it littered with glass, plastic bottles, and crisp and sweet wrappers.

She says that she is frustrated at the situation and that it is not the first time that the play area has been left in a ‘terrible state’.

The park is the responsibility of Erewash Borough Council and is one of 53 play areas overseen by the authority.

Emma, who lives in Sawley, said that CCTV could provide a solution and claims that older children in the area are the culprits of the mess.

She said: “On the rare occasion we take a walk down to Sawley Park, more times than not it is left in a terrible state from older children who are using it as a place to doss around. The impact of that is they leave it in a terrible state with mounds of rubbish and broken glass.

“It is incredibly frustrating as we have what was a nice facility, put in for the children of Sawley, and it is ruined by the minority.

“There could be a few reasons for this, it could be there is not much locally for older children to keep them occupied which is affordable, perhaps. These things cost a lot of money and should be treated with respect. An issue with this also is it can be intimidating taking your young children to the park. Older children do tend to group around and sit underneath the slide, this is an issue for parents and younger children.”

Dave Bramwell, the borough council’s head of green space and street scene, said: “The play areas receive a weekly safety inspection. If any debris is found at this time it is removed. If the council receives any public reports of damage, vandalism or mess, these are addressed by our cleaning team as soon as practically possible.

“Council employees attended this site on a daily basis last week and they report that little or no smashed glass was present on site.”