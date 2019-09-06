Erewash Sound gets green light for new Long Eaton radio transmitter

Community broadcaster Erewash Sound will soon be heard in more homes than ever before after winning a licence for a new transmitter.

The change allows the Cotmanhay radio station to broadcast on a second frequency to reach parts of Long Eaton and the south of the borough which currently experience poor reception of the 96.8FM service.

Station founder Jeff Martin said: “This means that we can now provide the radio station that we always wanted to in the first place, but couldn’t do so due to broadcast restrictions which applied at the time.

“Although our output can also be heard on line via our website, smart speakers and a smart phone and tablet application, we are excited by —and are very much looking forward to—welcoming more listeners on FM.”

He added: “We will be providing a service to even more local community groups, charities and local organisations through free-to-air publicity, and offering commercial promotional opportunities to businesses in the additional broadcast area.”

Station bosses have been seeking support from the broadcasting regulator OFCOM regulator and others to find a solution for a number of years.

They are taking the news of the new licence as recognition of their efforts to deliver news, sport and information across the borough over the past decade.

The station has always strived to give Long Eaton stories equal coverage to those arising from Ilkeston.

OFCOM said its consent for the expansion was justified after acknowledging: “Various relationships and affinities between Ilkeston and Long Eaton. For example, they are part of the same parliamentary constituency and the same council area.

“Long Eaton is not served by another community radio service, and Erewash Sound aims to encourage cohesion and inclusivity across the borough. ”

Further announcements about the installation of the new relay transmitter and other infrastructure investments will be made in due course.

To keep up to date with the radio station progress and current activities, go to www.erewashsound.com.

Alternatively, find the station on Facebook and Twitter @erewashsound.