Event to celebrate fascinating life of famous Erewash artist

The life of an Erewash artist who became one of the most successful painters in Britain will be celebrated at an event in Ilkeston.

An evening talk at Erewash Museum on Tuesday, June 25 will uncover the fascinating past of Dame Laura Knight,who hailed from Long Eaton.

Made a Dame in 1929, she predominantly worked with oils, watercolours, etching, engraving and dry point, and became the first woman to be elected to full membership at the Royal Academy in 1936.

Knight was a painter who embraced English Impressionism, and she was known for her paintings amidst the London world of ballet and theatre, she was also inspired by gypsies and circus communities.

A war artist during the Second World War, her success in the male-dominated British art establishment paved the way for greater recognition for women artists.

Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, Councillor Mike Wallis, said: “A truly inspirational woman, the Evening Talks session on Dame Laura Knight, at Erewash

Museum, will interest anyone with a love of art and even those who are simply interested in the story of a local woman who led an incredible life and became one of the most famous British painters of her generation.”

The event runs from 7pm-8.30pm, £3 entry including a drink.

Free to Friends of Erewash Museum.