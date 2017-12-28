Everything we know so far about serious M1 crash

Repair work is currently underway on the M1 after a serious collision last night.

One driver was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the two-vehicle collision last night.

Here's what we know so far:

* The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 just before 8pm last night

* The road was closed for several hours after the collision, but re-opened at around 3.30am this morning

* One lane remains closed to allow for repairs to the road and barrier

* Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the collision, to contact them on 101, quoting incident 669 of 27/12/17.