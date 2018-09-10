Family's tribute to 18-year-old Derbyshire woman killed in crash

An 18-year-old Belper woman who suffered serious injuries in a crash in Derby has died.

Betty Wood was the passenger in a Renault Clio which collided with a Mercedes E320 at the junction of Friar Gate and Stafford Street at 1.10am yesterday (Sunday).

A statement released by Betty’s family has paid tribute to her, describing her as an “incredibly kind, hysterically funny and exceptionally beautiful” young woman.



The statement said: “Betty was a truly amazing daughter, sister and friend.



“She was unique. To us she was just Little Betty.



“She was incredibly kind, hysterically funny, caring, strong and exceptionally beautiful. She was the life and soul of every party and was loved by so many.



“Our lives will never be the same, our hearts are broken and our world will miss the beauty and light she brought to us all.”



Betty was taken to the QMC in Nottingham following the incident but she did not survive the injuries sustained in the crash.



The drivers of both cars were arrested at the scene and, after being treated at hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, were interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.



Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone from the Ford Street side of the junction with Friar Gate, to contact them immediately.



Anyone with any information, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police quoting incident number 18*430380 by calling 101 or using the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

