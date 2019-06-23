Fire crew extinguish bed on fire in Ilkeston Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters were called to a mattress and bedframe alight in Ilkeston. Crews from Ilkeston white watch received a call at 10.38pm yesterday (June 22). The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze on on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Fire crew extinguish bed on fire in Ilkeston Derbyshire Police among forces most likely to settle cases out of court Ex-soldier's terrifying ordeal at hands of Derbyshire cop