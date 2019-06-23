Fire crew extinguish bed on fire in Ilkeston

Firefighters were called to a mattress and bedframe alight in Ilkeston.

Crews from Ilkeston white watch received a call at 10.38pm yesterday (June 22).

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze on on Bath Street, Ilkeston.

