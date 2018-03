Firefighters armed with a hose reel jet extinguished a blazing car.

The car was discovered ablaze on Midland Street, in Long Eaton, about 12.25pm, today, Sunday, March 4.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “Long Eaton firefighters attended a car fire on Midland Street, Long Eaton, which involved a fire in the engine compartment.

“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”