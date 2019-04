Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet have battled and extinguished a house fire in Stapleford.

The fire was discovered at the property on Toton Lane, Stapleford, just after 2am, on Saturday, April 20.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Long Eaton and Ilkeston fire crews were called out to deal with the incident.

The fire service is also encouraging people to check they have working smoke alarms installed in their home following the blaze.