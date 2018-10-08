Fire service believe 'devastating' Ilkeston home blaze was 'accidental'

Firefighters believe a 'devastating' house blaze in Ilkeston was 'accidental'.

Fire chiefs were called to a mid-terraced property on Mitchell Terrace on Sunday just before 6am.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said despite being able to save the structure of neighbouring properties, firefighters were unable to save the house where it started.

Due to the severity of the blaze, firefighters withdrew from the property and began working from the roof space of neighbouring houses to prevent fire spread.

Due to the dangerous structure of the building, fire investigators have encountered difficulties gaining access to the original property. However, investigators have been able to determine that the most probable cause of the fire was accidental, but the actual cause may remain unknown.

Station manager, Michael Haslam, said: “This has been a devastating fire and despite the loss of property and possessions, thankfully no one suffered any long term injury or worse, thanks to working smoke alarms.

“The neighbouring property was fitted with smoke alarms, which alerted occupants to the fire and allowed them to evacuate safely.”

Firefighters from Ilkeston Fire Station will be on Mitchell Terrace, Frederick Avenue, Longfield Lane and Corporation Road over the coming week speaking to residents about fire safety in the home.