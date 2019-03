Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a playground in Ilkeston.

Crews from Ilkeston arrived at the playground on Catelupe Road at around 9.35pm last night (Friday, March 29).

Firefighters say the blaze was out on arrival.

An inspection of the area by crews was undertaken.

READ MORE: THE FRIENDS WHO ARE HELPING TO IMPROVE MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH IN CHESTERFIELD