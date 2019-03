Firefighters battled a derelict shop fire in Ilkeston.

Crews from Ilkeston and Heanor arrived at the scene, on Bath Street, at around 12.13am this afternoon (Monday, March 18).

Pic by @DGfire6350

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Police also attended the incident.

Luckily there was nobody inside the property at the time.

READ MORE: ‘WE MISS HIM SO MUCH’- TRIBUTES TO TRAGIC DERBYSHIRE MAN FOUND IN CANAL