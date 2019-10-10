Firefighters battle Ilkeston house blaze

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Ilkeston last night.

Crews were called to the incident on Morton Avenue at 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters successfully tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four breathing apparatus and one main line jet were used to extinguish the fire."

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the blaze has not been revealed.

