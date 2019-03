Firefighters tackled a large garden bonfire in Ilkeston.

Crews from Ilkeston arrived at a property on Mitchell Terrace at around 7.17pm this evening (Friday, March 29).

The bonfire had been left unattended.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody was hurt.

