Firefighters called after car hit a wall in Long Eaton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters from Long Eaton were called to a crash in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, April 6). The crew attended the scene in Wharfedale Road, Long Eaton just before 1am. Wharfedale Road. Photo from Google. The incident involved a car that had hit a wall. Crews made the scene and vehicle safe. This is what the weather will be like today