Firefighters made a 'dangerous' structure in Ilkeston safe once more.

A crew from Ilkeston arrived at a property on Bath Street at around 3pm today (Thursday, August 29).

Bath Street in Ilkeston. Pic: Google Images.

They used their ladders to access a window with a loose glass pane overhanging a public footpath, removed the glass and secured the window.

READ MORE: EREWASH COPS USE DRONE TO TACKLE NUISANCE MOTORCYCLES