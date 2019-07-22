Firefighters dealing with blaze in West Hallam

Firefighters are currently dealing with a blaze in the Ilkeston area.

The incident is happening on Cat and Fiddle Lane on West Hallam.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called to this incident at approximately 13.33pm.

"Crews from Stapleford, Stockhill, Ilkeston, Nottingham Road, Ascot Drive, Kingsway, Long Eaton as well as Ashbourne's water carrier were mobilised.

"Please avoid the area."

No further information is available at this time.

