Firefighters have battled a serious garage blaze

Firefighters armed with breathing apparatus have battled and extinguished a serious blaze at a garage.

Derbyshire fire service reported the fire about 4am, today, Easter Sunday, April 1, at a single-storey car-repair garage on Bridge St, at Clay Cross.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said firefighters from Clay Cross, Staveley, Alfreton and Chesterfield were called out to the incident.

The fire service urged the public to avoid the area if possible due to the scale of the blaze.

Crews left the incident about 6.37am, today, according to Derbyshire fire service who also confirmed that fire investigators and police were expected to return to the site today to establish a cause.

It is feared a cat may have been in the garage at the time of the blaze, according to a tweet posted by a concerned party in reply to the fire service’s report of the incident.