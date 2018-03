Firefighters helped deal with a flooded property after it had suffered a possible water leak.

The Glossop crew was called out at 2.10pm, today, Sunday, March 4, after reports of a collapsed ceiling on High Street East, at Glossop.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the incident involved flooding on the ground floor of a commercial property caused by a possible water leak.

The firefighters isolated the water supply before leaving the property in safe hands.