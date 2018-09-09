Firefighters mobilised to two vehicle smash in Ilkeston

Firefighters attended a collision in Ilkeston.

Crews from Ilkeston arrived at the scene of the smash, on Nelson Street, at around 9:05pm last night (Saturday, September 8).

The collision involved two vehicles and firefighters made the area safe before leaving the scene.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously hurt.

