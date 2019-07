Firefighter have rescued people trapped in a lift in Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to a premise on Breedon Street, Long Eaton at 8.50am this morning.

They rescued two adults from the lift.

A spokesman from the service said: "The crew rescued two adults from inside the lift and gave advice to the occupiers."