Firefighters rescue trapped cow from large drain in Derbyshire

Firefighters proved that they don't just attend fires as they rescued a cow who was stuck in a 'land drain'.
Crews from Alfreton and Ilkeston used specialist animal rescue equipment to rescue the cow last night, Wednesday, July 24, from the drain in a field off Park Hall Lane Mapperley Village.
The animal was sedated by a vet, and hoisted to safety.
The cow has now been named in honour of one of the firefighters who helped to rescue her, Joanna.
A spokesman from Alfreton Fire Station said: "The cow, originally known only by her number - 994 - was then named after one of the firefighters and is now Joanna."
