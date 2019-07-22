Firefighters spend ten hours battling big blaze in West Hallam

Firefighters spent around ten hours tackling a huge blaze in West Hallam.

Crews were called to an industrial estate on Cat and Fiddle Lane at around 1.30pm on Monday.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Upon arrival, personnel discovered a big fire in a lorry trailer unit.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Stapleford, Stockhill, Ilkeston, Nottingham Road, Ascot Drive, Kingsway, Long Eaton as well as Ashbourne's water carrier attended the incident.

"Firefighting continued until just before 11.30pm on Monday.

"A reinspection took place on Tuesday morning and the fire is out.

"The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Thankfully nobody was injured."