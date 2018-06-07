Firefighters tackle Ilkeston tree blaze

A tree which was on fire in Ilkeston had to be put out by the fire service.

Today, Thursday, June 7 at 8.23am one crew attended a tree fire on Derby Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used water back packs and cutting away gear to extinguish the fire and prevent further fire spread.”

Replying to the fire service tweet one person said the fire was mindless.

Mark Burnham said: “Before people start messing with fire for fun think about the consequences, tied up an appliance and it’s crew, reducing the fire cover in the area. “Damaging something that has been there for 100s of years. Mindless.”