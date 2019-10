Firefighters tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a house in Long Eaton

Crews from Long Eaton Highfields and Stapleford were called to extinguish the fire on Howard Close at 21.31 last night (Monday October 21)

Crews used breathing apparatus in the operation to extinguish the fire and administered first aid to two casualties before handing them over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

More when we have it.