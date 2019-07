Firefighters were called to Ilkeston after an amount of plastic and shrubbery caught fire.

A crew from Ilkeston arrived at Chalons Way at around 7.15pm last night (Tuesday, July 15).

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "On scene an amount of plastic and shrubbery was on fire. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish."

Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

