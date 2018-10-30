Floral tributes left at scene of Ilkeston house fire which claimed the life of six-year-old boy

Floral tributes and soft toys have been left at the scene of a house fire in Ilkeston in which a six-year-old boy died.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a property on Shaw Street West at 10.39pm on Friday (October 27).

Flowers line the pavement outside the property on Shaw Street West, Ilkeston

A six-year-old boy was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly later died.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but it is not currently being treated as deliberate or malicious.

Police have not yet released the identity of the six-year-old boy.

Firefighters and Community Safety Officers from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service will be in the area this week, providing support, fire safety and advice and reassurance to the community.