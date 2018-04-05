Former Chesterfield FC player Jordan Flores is fined after serious car crash

Former Chesterfield FC player Jordan Flores has been ordered to pay £902 after he admitted driving without due care and attention after a serious car crash.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 4, how Flores, 22, had been involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle on the A619 Baslow Road, at Wadshelf, Chesterfield, on October 23, last year.

Jordan Flores

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident and both the former Spireites midfielder and the driver of the other car, who had to be airlifted to hospital, needed treatment after the collision.

Flores, who was on loan to Chesterfield FC from Wigan Athletic, was transferred from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

The collision had involved a Mercedes GLA, driven by Flores, and a Toyota Auris.

Flores, of St Mary’s Close, Aspull, Wigan, pleaded guilty to driving without due care an attention.

He was fined £743 and ordered to pay a £74 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was also endorsed with nine points.

Flores, who had been struggling to walk after the collision, was reported earlier in the year to be continuing his rehabilitation after being formally recalled from loan at Chesterfield.

Wigan Athletic FC stated that the midfielder, who played 15 games for Chesterfield in 2017, was said to be recovering well during his rehabilitation at the Wigan Athletic Training Centre in Euxton.