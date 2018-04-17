Former prisoner is fined for breaching supervision requirements after release from custody

A former prisoner who failed to come to court after he had breached probation supervision requirements following his release from custody has been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Terry Miller, 40, of High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, had been released from prison in September, last year, but failed to comply with supervision meeting requirements.

Jobless Miller was due in court to be dealt with for the breach on October 19, 2017, but he failed to attend and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest, according to the court.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “This is a simple case of Mr Miller burying his head in the sand.

“At the time he should have attended court he had suffered a back injury and nerve damage and was on codeine and other anti-inflammatory medicine.

“The longer he left it the more he realised he was in trouble and he avoided that.

“One positive side is that there has been no contact between Miller and the police and he has not committed any further offences.

“He is back to full health and wants to go back to work.”

Miller admitted breaching his post-custodial supervision requirements after his release from custody on September 5, 2017.

Magistrates fined Miller £80 and ordered him to pay £60 probation costs.