Former royal butler joins Derbyshire Constabulary Ilkeston section

A former footman for the royal household is starting a new life in a different uniform after being sworn into the ranks of Derbyshire Constabulary.

John Revill has swapped serving the Queen and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, for serving the people of Ilkeston after officially becoming a police constable in a ceremony on Thursday, March 22.

He said: “From 1998 until joining Derbyshire Constabulary, I worked personally for HRH the Duke of York as his valet.

“Joining Derbyshire Constabulary is the best career move I have made so far.”

John began life with the royal family as a footman for the Queen at Buckingham Palace, before being promoted to senior footman then page of the presence - a personal attendant to royal visitors.

He said: “My role with the Duke of York meant looking after his wardrobe as well as other duties around his private home, Royal Lodge, including butlering and driving for TRH Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Away from his day job, John served as a Special Constable, a part-time volunteer, with Thames Valley Police for almost nine years.

He said: “It was that experience which made me keen to join policing full-time.”

John was one of 15 new recruits sworn in by Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa, who said: “It is my privilege to welcome these new members of Derbyshire’s policing family.

“As they set out on their career in policing, they are becoming part of one of the top-performing police forces.

He added: “That career will undoubtedly be varied, policing challenges are changing rapidly, but I know they are driven by a determination to keep people safe.”