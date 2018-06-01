Former social worker jailed for having sex with vulnerable 15-year-old boy in children's centre

A former social worker who had sex with a vulnerable 15-year-old at a children's home in the 1980s has been jailed.

Myriam Bamkin, 59, formerly of Moorbridge Lane, Stapleford, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today and was sentenced to 30 months in prison for indecently assaulting the 15-year-old boy.

She pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having sex with him.

The court heard how the boy, who had experienced a difficult and violent childhood, was moved to Amberdale Observation and Assessment Centre for young people in Stapleford, in the mid-1980s.

After arriving there Bamkin paid him a lot of attention and regularly took him to the centre’s gym which was where she later had sex with him.

The investigation was part of Operation Equinox which is investigating the non-recent abuse of children at children’s homes and other institutions in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

DC Vincent Clark said: "The victim in this case was totally reliant on the adults around him after he went into a children’s home. But instead of caring properly for him Bamkin manipulated the teenager to get what she wanted. He has lived with this for a long time and I am pleased to say that having the courage to report Bamkin has resulted in a prison sentence today.

"Hopefully this outcome will give the victim some closure on what happened all those years ago."