Found: School girl missing from Ilkeston

Found: A 14-year-old girl who has been reported as missing was last seen in the King George Avenue area of Ilkeston at 3pm, yesterday, Friday, November 23.

Tia Lowe, is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with long dark hair and was wearing a school blazer and tie. She sometimes wears glasses.

Missing Tia Lowe

She is known to often make her way and spend time in Derby city centre.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone that sees Tia or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1022 of November 23."