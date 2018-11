Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently tackling a "huge" fire in Stapleford.

Appliances from Ilkeston, Highfields, Long Eaton and London Road are in attendance at the fire on Pasture Road.

They attended the fire at around 2pm today.

Nottinghamshire Police and EMAS are also in attendance.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "We currently have appliances in attendance at a garage fire."