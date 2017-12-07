Free security check-ups for Dales farms

Dales farms are being offered a free security check-up as police crack down on rural crime.

Derbyshire Police warns isolated and rural areas such as the Dales can be vulnerable to cross-border criminals, who travel from outside the area to commit crime.

Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are now heading out and into farms in the area to offer free security advice, property and livestock marking, crime prevention equipment and signs.

So far the team has visited six different farms in the area, all who are members of the Farm Watch initiative, and will be visiting more over the coming weeks.

Sergeant Andy Wordsworth, of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, said: “One of our main objectives is to help target rural related crimes and issues, which have a significant impact on our farming community, including the theft of agricultural machinery, theft of metal, fuel and also livestock.

“As part of this, we’re going out and about to farms in the Derbyshire Dales area to provide specialist policing advice and crime prevention guidance. We’re helping farmers to forensically mark their property and bolster their security, as well as making sure they’re part of our Farm Watch community.”

Each farm the team visits is offered tailored advice that can include forensic-based property marking systems for trailers, vehicles, machinery and tools, for livestock, alarm systems for sheds and trackers for vehicles and trailers.

Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa joined the team on a recent visit to Wye Farm at Rowsley to find out more about the initiative.

He said: “I feel that it’s so important that those living in isolated rural areas have access to this type of support, just as it is for vulnerable properties in urban areas.”